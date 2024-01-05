Destiny Duron Deas has been appointed vice president for advancement at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. She serves as an attorney, author, entrepreneur, and ordained minister affiliated with the Assemblies of God. Duron Deas holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, a master’s in East Asian Studies from Duke University, and a juris doctorate from Duke Law School.
DESTINY DURON DEAS
Jan 5, 2024
