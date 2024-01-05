Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DESTINY DURON DEAS

Jan 5, 2024

Destiny Duron DeasDestiny Duron DeasDestiny Duron Deas has been appointed vice president for advancement at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. She serves as an attorney, author, entrepreneur, and ordained minister affiliated with the Assemblies of God. Duron Deas holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, a master’s in East Asian Studies from Duke University, and a juris doctorate from Duke Law School.

Suggested for You
Jeremy Toulon
On the Move
JEREMY TOULON
Dr. Jennifer Wells-Marshall
On the Move
JENNIFER WELLS-MARSHALL
Dr. Sharron Taylor Burnett
On the Move
SHARRON TAYLOR BURNETT
Kellina Yarrish
On the Move
KELLINA YARRISH
Related Stories
Jeremy Toulon
On the Move
JEREMY TOULON
Dr. Jennifer Wells-Marshall
On the Move
JENNIFER WELLS-MARSHALL
Dr. Sharron Taylor Burnett
On the Move
SHARRON TAYLOR BURNETT
Kellina Yarrish
On the Move
KELLINA YARRISH
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Community College of Baltimore County
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers