AMARDEEP KAHLON

Jan 9, 2024

Dr. Amardeep KahlonDr. Amardeep KahlonAmardeep Kahlon has been named vice president of education and learning at Central New Mexico Community College. Kahlon served as the vice president of academic affairs at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix. She holds a master’s in computer science from Binghamton University in New York and a doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Texas at Austin.

