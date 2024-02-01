Ruth L. Okediji has been appointed the Oppenheimer Faculty Director of the Center for African Studies at Harvard University. She serves as the Jeremiah Smith Jr. Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. Okediji holds a Bachelor of Law degree from University of Jos in Nigeria as well as a master’s and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School.
