KRISTIE BOWERS

Feb 13, 2024

Dr. Kristie BowersDr. Kristie BowersKristie Bowers has been named associate vice president and director of athletics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Bowers holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and a Ph.D. in community and public affairs from Binghamton University as well as a master’s in teaching from Western Carolina University.

The trusted source for all job seekers