Kristie Bowers has been named associate vice president and director of athletics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Bowers holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and a Ph.D. in community and public affairs from Binghamton University as well as a master’s in teaching from Western Carolina University.
KRISTIE BOWERS
Feb 13, 2024
