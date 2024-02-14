Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MARGIE LEE

Feb 14, 2024

Dr. Margie LeeDr. Margie LeeMargie Lee has been appointed associate dean for research and graduate studies at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Tech, a master’s and a Ph.D. in medical microbiology from the University of Georgia, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

