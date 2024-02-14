Margie Lee has been appointed associate dean for research and graduate studies at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Tech, a master’s and a Ph.D. in medical microbiology from the University of Georgia, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
MARGIE LEE
Feb 14, 2024
