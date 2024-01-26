Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DALE DAN

Jan 26, 2024

Dr. Dale DanDr. Dale DanDale Dan has been appointed chief diversity officer at Lansing Community College in Michigan. She served as chief diversity officer for Empire State University. Dan holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University as well as an MBA and a doctorate in education and organizational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

