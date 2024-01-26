Dale Dan has been appointed chief diversity officer at Lansing Community College in Michigan. She served as chief diversity officer for Empire State University. Dan holds a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University as well as an MBA and a doctorate in education and organizational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
DALE DAN
Jan 26, 2024
