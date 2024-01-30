Steven Bloomberg has been appointed chancellor of the Kern Community College District in California. He serves as president of Southeast Arkansas College. Bloomberg holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of La Verne, California, and an M.Ed. from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.
STEVEN BLOOMBERG
Jan 30, 2024
