STEVEN BLOOMBERG

Jan 30, 2024

Dr. Steven BloombergDr. Steven BloombergSteven Bloomberg has been appointed chancellor of the Kern Community College District in California. He serves as president of Southeast Arkansas College. Bloomberg holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of La Verne, California, and an M.Ed. from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.

