Lee Ann Bohn has been named chief operating officer at Maricopa County Community College District in Arizona. She served as assistant manager for Maricopa County. Bohn holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s in public policy from the State University of New York in Albany.
LEE ANN BOHN
Feb 6, 2024
