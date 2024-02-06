Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LEE ANN BOHN

Feb 6, 2024

Lee Ann BohnLee Ann BohnLee Ann Bohn has been named chief operating officer at Maricopa County Community College District in Arizona. She served as assistant manager for Maricopa County. Bohn holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s in public policy from the State University of New York in Albany.

