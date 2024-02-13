Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HEATHER CARTER

Johnny Jackson
Feb 13, 2024

Dr. Heather CarterDr. Heather CarterHeather Carter has been named senior vice chancellor of external affairs at Maricopa County Community College District in Arizona. Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and master’s in educational technology from Arizona State University as well as a doctorate in education leadership from Northern Arizona University.

Suggested for You
Dr. Kristie Bowers
On the Move
KRISTIE BOWERS
Dr. Juanita W. Hicks
On the Move
JUANITA W. HICKS
Paula Polglase
On the Move
PAULA POLGLASE
Dr. Johannah B. Williams
On the Move
JOHANNAH WILLIAMS
Related Stories
Dr. Kristie Bowers
On the Move
KRISTIE BOWERS
Dr. Juanita W. Hicks
On the Move
JUANITA W. HICKS
Paula Polglase
On the Move
PAULA POLGLASE
Dr. Johannah B. Williams
On the Move
JOHANNAH WILLIAMS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Middle Tennessee State University
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Prince George's Community College
President - Southeast Campus
Tarrant County College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Florida International University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers