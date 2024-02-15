Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SHERYL R. WILSON

Feb 15, 2024

Sheryl R. WilsonSheryl R. WilsonSheryl R. Wilson has been named vice president for culture and belonging at Bethel College in Newton, Kansas. She served as the executive director of the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the college. Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in mediation and communication studies and a master’s in liberal studies from the University of Minnesota.

Suggested for You
Tory Verkamp
On the Move
TORY VERKAMP
Dr. Margie Lee
On the Move
MARGIE LEE
Dr. Heather Carter
On the Move
HEATHER CARTER
Dr. Kristie Bowers
On the Move
KRISTIE BOWERS
Related Stories
Tory Verkamp
On the Move
TORY VERKAMP
Dr. Margie Lee
On the Move
MARGIE LEE
Dr. Heather Carter
On the Move
HEATHER CARTER
Dr. Kristie Bowers
On the Move
KRISTIE BOWERS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Texas Christian University
Virginia Commonwealth University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Baker College System
Baker College System
Prince George's Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers