Sheryl R. Wilson has been named vice president for culture and belonging at Bethel College in Newton, Kansas. She served as the executive director of the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the college. Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in mediation and communication studies and a master’s in liberal studies from the University of Minnesota.
SHERYL R. WILSON
Feb 15, 2024
