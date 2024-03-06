Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MARQUES D. GRAHAM

Mar 6, 2024

Marques D. GrahamMarques D. GrahamMarques D. Graham has been named director of band programs at Wiley University in Marshall, Texas. He served as director of bands and was a faculty member at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida. Graham holds a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s in music from South Carolina State University.

