Marques D. Graham has been named director of band programs at Wiley University in Marshall, Texas. He served as director of bands and was a faculty member at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida. Graham holds a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s in music from South Carolina State University.
MARQUES D. GRAHAM
Mar 6, 2024
