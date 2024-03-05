Sandra D. Yates has been appointed associate vice chancellor for development at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina. She served as senior director for advancement operations and donor relations at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Yates holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Delaware State University.
SANDRA D. YATES
Mar 5, 2024
