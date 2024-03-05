Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SANDRA D. YATES

Mar 5, 2024

Sandra D. YatesSandra D. YatesSandra D. Yates has been appointed associate vice chancellor for development at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina. She served as senior director for advancement operations and donor relations at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Yates holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Delaware State University.

