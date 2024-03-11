Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NEHEMIAH YISRAEL

Mar 11, 2024

Nehemiah YisraelNehemiah YisraelNehemiah Yisrael has been named director of procurement and property control at Morgan State University in Baltimore. He served as the director of procurement at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services in Alexandria, Virginia. Yisrael is also the recipient of two “Meritorious Civilian Service Awards” for leadership from the United States Navy.

