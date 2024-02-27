Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MICHELLE HERNANDEZ

Feb 27, 2024

Dr. Michelle HernandezDr. Michelle HernandezMichelle Hernandez has been appointed assistant vice president of communications, marketing, and external affairs in the Office of Public Affairs at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY. Hernandez holds a bachelor’s degree in English and sociology from Rutgers University in New Jersey, an MPA from Long Island University, and a doctorate in business from Pace University.

