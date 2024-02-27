Michelle Hernandez has been appointed assistant vice president of communications, marketing, and external affairs in the Office of Public Affairs at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY. Hernandez holds a bachelor’s degree in English and sociology from Rutgers University in New Jersey, an MPA from Long Island University, and a doctorate in business from Pace University.
