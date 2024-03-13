Taunita V. Stephenson has been named head of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging for the division of recreation and intercollegiate athletics and wellness at the University of Pennsylvania. Stephenson holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Delaware State University as well as an MBA and a master’s in sport business management from the University of Central Florida.
TAUNITA V. STEPHENSON
Mar 13, 2024
