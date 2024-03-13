Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TAUNITA V. STEPHENSON

Mar 13, 2024

Taunita V. StephensonTaunita V. StephensonTaunita V. Stephenson has been named head of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging for the division of recreation and intercollegiate athletics and wellness at the University of Pennsylvania. Stephenson holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Delaware State University as well as an MBA and a master’s in sport business management from the University of Central Florida.

