Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LYNDA BATISTE

Mar 1, 2024

Dr. Lynda BatisteDr. Lynda BatisteLynda Batiste has been named senior vice president of finance and chief operating officer at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Batiste holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as a Ph.D. in urban higher education from Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Suggested for You
Dr. Scott W. Thayer
On the Move
SCOTT W. THAYER
Dr. Lakia M. Scott
On the Move
LAKIA M. SCOTT
Dr. Lauriane Quenee
On the Move
LAURIANE QUENEE
Dr. Michelle Hernandez
On the Move
MICHELLE HERNANDEZ
Related Stories
Dr. Scott W. Thayer
On the Move
SCOTT W. THAYER
Dr. Lakia M. Scott
On the Move
LAKIA M. SCOTT
Dr. Lauriane Quenee
On the Move
LAURIANE QUENEE
Dr. Michelle Hernandez
On the Move
MICHELLE HERNANDEZ
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Accountant II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Tennessee Tech University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Noncredit Instructor/Trainer for Customized Aviation Maintenance Technology Course
Cape Cod Community College
Director of Student Involvement - 500121
University of Richmond - Richmond, VA
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers