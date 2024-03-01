Lynda Batiste has been named senior vice president of finance and chief operating officer at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Batiste holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as a Ph.D. in urban higher education from Jackson State University in Mississippi.
LYNDA BATISTE
Mar 1, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More