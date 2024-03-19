Jeffrey A. Doggett has been named president-elect at Wagner College. He serves as executive vice president, CFO, and chancellor of learning and student success at Merrimack College. Doggett holds a bachelor’s degree, an MPA, and an MBA from Northeastern University as well as an Ed.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.
JEFFREY A. DOGGETT
Mar 19, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More