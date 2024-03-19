Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JEFFREY A. DOGGETT

Mar 19, 2024

Jeffrey A. DoggettJeffrey A. DoggettJeffrey A. Doggett has been named president-elect at Wagner College. He serves as executive vice president, CFO, and chancellor of learning and student success at Merrimack College. Doggett holds a bachelor’s degree, an MPA, and an MBA from Northeastern University as well as an Ed.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

