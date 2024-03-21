Cecil Adderley has been named president-elect of the National Association for Music Education. He serves as chair of the Music Education Department at the Berklee College of Music. Adderley holds a bachelor’s degree in music education (instrumental) from Western Carolina University, a master’s in music education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a Ph.D. in music education from the University of South Carolina.
CECIL ADDERLEY
Mar 21, 2024
