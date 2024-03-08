David Lively has been appointed vice president for alumni relations and development at Northwestern University at Evanston, Illinois. He served as senior associate vice president and interim vice president. Lively holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Southern Methodist University, a master’s in history from Colorado State University, and an MBA from the University of Denver.
