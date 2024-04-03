Travonia Brown-Hughes has been appointed director for the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She served as an associate professor at the Hampton University School of Pharmacy. Brown-Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Hampton University, a master’s in community health from Old Dominion University in Virginia, an MPH from the University of South Florida, and a Ph.D. in gerontology from the University of Kentucky.