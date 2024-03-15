Jonathan Miller has been appointed executive director of admissions and enrollment management at North Shore Community College in Massachusetts. He has 20 years of experience in higher education in roles with the Community College of Rhode Island, Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts, and the Massachusetts Community College system. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s in student personnel from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.
JONATHAN MILLER
Mar 15, 2024
