AKILAH ROSADO

AKILAH ROSADO

Mar 20, 2024

Akilah RosadoAkilah RosadoAkilah Rosado has been named chief transformation officer for Relay Graduate School of Education. She served as the organization's chief equity and diversity officer. Rosado holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY Purchase as well as a master’s in public policy and organizational management and a master’s in urban and public policy at Milano, the New School.

