Akilah Rosado has been named chief transformation officer for Relay Graduate School of Education. She served as the organization's chief equity and diversity officer. Rosado holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY Purchase as well as a master’s in public policy and organizational management and a master’s in urban and public policy at Milano, the New School.
AKILAH ROSADO
Mar 20, 2024
