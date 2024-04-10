CJ Charlton has been appointed director of the aviation program at Delaware State University. He serves as a United Airlines captain and chair of the Delaware State’s aviation advisory council and serves as a captain for United Airlines. Charlton holds an aviation degree from Delaware State.
