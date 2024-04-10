Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CJ CHARLTON

Apr 10, 2024

CJ CharltonCJ CharltonCJ Charlton has been appointed director of the aviation program at Delaware State University. He serves as a United Airlines captain and chair of the Delaware State’s aviation advisory council and serves as a captain for United Airlines. Charlton holds an aviation degree from Delaware State.

Suggested for You
Keith Humphrey
On the Move
KEITH HUMPHREY
Ashley Owens
On the Move
ASHLEY OWENS
Dr. Sonja M. Brown
On the Move
SONJA M. BROWN
Dr. Kiantra Loza
On the Move
KIANTRA LOZA
Related Stories
Keith Humphrey
On the Move
KEITH HUMPHREY
Ashley Owens
On the Move
ASHLEY OWENS
Dr. Sonja M. Brown
On the Move
SONJA M. BROWN
Dr. Kiantra Loza
On the Move
KIANTRA LOZA
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Instructor/Hospitalist Position, Division of Hematology/Oncology
University of Pennsylvania
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers