Rajeev Jayadeva has been appointed director of enterprise applications at the Community College of Rhode Island. He served as the information technology director of enterprise applications at Touro University in New York City. Jayadeva holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a Master of Library and Information Science from Queens College as well as a Ph.D. in education, instructional design, and technology from Liberty University.
RAJEEV JAYADEVA
Mar 26, 2024
