Musa Elbulok has been appointed acting assistant vice president of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning in the Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Analytics at Borough of Manhattan Community College. Elbulok holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance and a master’s in experimental psychology from Brooklyn College as well as a Ph.D. in measurement and evaluation from Teachers College, Columbia University.
MUSA ELBULOK
Mar 29, 2024
