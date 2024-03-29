Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MUSA ELBULOK

Mar 29, 2024

Dr. Musa ElbulokDr. Musa ElbulokMusa Elbulok has been appointed acting assistant vice president of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning in the Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Analytics at Borough of Manhattan Community College. Elbulok holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance and a master’s in experimental psychology from Brooklyn College as well as a Ph.D. in measurement and evaluation from Teachers College, Columbia University.

Suggested for You
Jasmine Sanders
On the Move
JASMINE SANDERS
Arturo O'Farrill
On the Move
ARTURO O’FARRILL
Dr. Rajeev Jayadeva
On the Move
RAJEEV JAYADEVA
Jarmon Desadier
On the Move
JARMON DESADIER
Related Stories
Jasmine Sanders
On the Move
JASMINE SANDERS
Arturo O'Farrill
On the Move
ARTURO O’FARRILL
Dr. Rajeev Jayadeva
On the Move
RAJEEV JAYADEVA
Jarmon Desadier
On the Move
JARMON DESADIER
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Coordinator of Academics and Program Development
St. John's University
Facilities Associate 8
Tennessee Tech University
Holy Family University
Vice President for Academic Affairs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Director for Enrollment & Operational Services
Fordham University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers