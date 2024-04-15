Jen Ciaccio has been named executive director of college houses and academic services at the University of Pennsylvania. She serves as senior director for academic and residential programs. Ciaccio holds a bachelor’s degree from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, a master’s from Indiana State University, and a Ph.D. from Temple University in Philadelphia.
