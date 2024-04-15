Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JEN CIACCIO

Apr 15, 2024

Jen CiaccioJen CiaccioJen Ciaccio has been named executive director of college houses and academic services at the University of Pennsylvania. She serves as senior director for academic and residential programs. Ciaccio holds a bachelor’s degree from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, a master’s from Indiana State University, and a Ph.D. from Temple University in Philadelphia.

