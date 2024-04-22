Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DENISHA HENDRICKS

Apr 22, 2024

Dr. Denisha HendricksDr. Denisha HendricksDenisha Hendricks has been appointed director of athletics at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is director of parks and recreation for the City of Selma, Alabama. Hendricks holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and athletic training from the University of South Carolina and a master’s and doctorate in higher education administration from Auburn University.

