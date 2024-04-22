Denisha Hendricks has been appointed director of athletics at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is director of parks and recreation for the City of Selma, Alabama. Hendricks holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and athletic training from the University of South Carolina and a master’s and doctorate in higher education administration from Auburn University.
DENISHA HENDRICKS
Apr 22, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
