Robin Schimandle has been named director of development for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources at the University of Nevada Reno. She served the university as director of development for University Libraries. Schimandle holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo, Norway.
ROBIN SCHIMANDLE
Apr 19, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More