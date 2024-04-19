Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ROBIN SCHIMANDLE

Apr 19, 2024

Robin SchimandleRobin SchimandleRobin Schimandle has been named director of development for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources at the University of Nevada Reno. She served the university as director of development for University Libraries. Schimandle holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo, Norway.

Suggested for You
Dr. Genita Mangum
On the Move
GENITA MANGUM
Demarcus Hopson
On the Move
DEMARCUS HOPSON
Lisa Marie L. Ferrell
On the Move
LISA MARIE L. FERRELL
John Thomas
On the Move
JOHN THOMAS
Related Stories
Dr. Genita Mangum
On the Move
GENITA MANGUM
Demarcus Hopson
On the Move
DEMARCUS HOPSON
Lisa Marie L. Ferrell
On the Move
LISA MARIE L. FERRELL
John Thomas
On the Move
JOHN THOMAS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Administrative Assistant - President's Office
Tarrant County College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Instructor/Hospitalist Position, Division of Hematology/Oncology
University of Pennsylvania
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics