TANIA D. MITCHELL

Apr 12, 2024

Dr. Tania D. MitchellDr. Tania D. MitchellTania D. Mitchell has been named the associate provost for community engagement at the University of Maryland. She serves as the Rodney Wallace Professor for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning and chair of the department of organizational leadership, policy, and development at the University of Minnesota. Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and communication from Baylor University in Texas, a master’s in higher education and student affairs from Indiana University, and a doctorate in student development from the University of Massachusetts.

