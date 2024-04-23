Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DESIREE REED-FRANCOIS

Apr 23, 2024

Desiree Reed-FrancoisDesiree Reed-FrancoisDesiree Reed-Francois has been named athletics director at University of Arizona. She served as athletics director at the University of Missouri. Reed-Francois holds a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a juris doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Law.

