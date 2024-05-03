Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANDREW W. WHITE

May 3, 2024

Dr. Andrew W. WhiteDr. Andrew W. WhiteAndrew W. White has been appointed president of Cleveland State Community College. He serves as senior director of the Fast Forward Program at Belmont University. White holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee, a master’s in public administration from Central Michigan University, and a Doctor of Education degree in education leadership from the University of Southern California.

