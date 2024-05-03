Andrew W. White has been appointed president of Cleveland State Community College. He serves as senior director of the Fast Forward Program at Belmont University. White holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee, a master’s in public administration from Central Michigan University, and a Doctor of Education degree in education leadership from the University of Southern California.
ANDREW W. WHITE
May 3, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More