LISA MARIE L. FERRELL

Apr 17, 2024

Lisa Marie L. FerrellLisa Marie L. FerrellLisa Marie L. Ferrell has been appointed associate vice chancellor for university communications and marketing at North Carolina State University. She served as Lenovo’s communications officer for North America. Ferrell holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Roanoke College.

