MUSA ELBULOK

Apr 23, 2024

Dr. Musa ElbulokDr. Musa ElbulokMusa Elbulok has been named acting assistant vice president of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning at Borough of Manhattan Community College. He served as director of institutional research and data analysis. Elbulok holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance from Brooklyn College, a master’s in experimental psychology, and a Ph.D. in measurement and evaluation from Teachers College, Columbia University.

