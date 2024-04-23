Musa Elbulok has been named acting assistant vice president of institutional effectiveness and strategic planning at Borough of Manhattan Community College. He served as director of institutional research and data analysis. Elbulok holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance from Brooklyn College, a master’s in experimental psychology, and a Ph.D. in measurement and evaluation from Teachers College, Columbia University.
MUSA ELBULOK
Apr 23, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More