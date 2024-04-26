Summer Deaver has been appointed director of the Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center at Brookdale Community College. Her background is in wellness, mindfulness, and leadership. Deaver served as executive director of Yoga Peace Kula and chief of staff at the Marilyn Group.
SUMMER DEAVER
Apr 26, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More