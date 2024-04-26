Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SUMMER DEAVER

Apr 26, 2024

Summer DeaverSummer DeaverSummer Deaver has been appointed director of the Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center at Brookdale Community College. Her background is in wellness, mindfulness, and leadership. Deaver served as executive director of Yoga Peace Kula and chief of staff at the Marilyn Group.

