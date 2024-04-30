Kenro Kusumi has been named university senior vice provost and dean of The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University. He serves as a professor of life sciences and dean of natural sciences. Kusumi holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemical sciences Harvard University and a Ph.D. in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
KENRO KUSUMI
Apr 30, 2024
