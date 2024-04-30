Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KENRO KUSUMI

Apr 30, 2024

Dr. Kenro KusumiDr. Kenro KusumiKenro Kusumi has been named university senior vice provost and dean of The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University. He serves as a professor of life sciences and dean of natural sciences. Kusumi holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemical sciences Harvard University and a Ph.D. in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

