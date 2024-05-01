Tau Kadhi has been appointed to the Office of Graduate Studies at Alabama A&M University. He served as vice provost for institutional planning and quality at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics, a master’s in mathematics curriculum and instruction, and a master’s in applied mathematics, all from Prairie View A&M University, as well as an M.B.A. from Texas Southern University and a Ph.D. in mathematics curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University.