MONICA SANDERS

May 2, 2024

Monica SandersMonica SandersMonica Sanders has been appointed social innovator in residence at Grinnell College. During the residency, Sanders is expected to engage with students, faculty, staff, and the wider community through collaborative initiatives that promote civic engagement, social justice, and environmental stewardship. Sanders holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Miami Coral Gables, a master’s degree in international business law from the University of London, and a juris doctor degree from the Catholic University of America Washington, D.C.

