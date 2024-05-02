Monica Sanders has been appointed social innovator in residence at Grinnell College. During the residency, Sanders is expected to engage with students, faculty, staff, and the wider community through collaborative initiatives that promote civic engagement, social justice, and environmental stewardship. Sanders holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Miami Coral Gables, a master’s degree in international business law from the University of London, and a juris doctor degree from the Catholic University of America Washington, D.C.
MONICA SANDERS
May 2, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More