Harriette Scott has been named vice president for postsecondary education at the Southern Regional Education Board. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s in teaching early childhood education from Norfolk State University, and a doctorate in higher education administration from Morgan State University.
HARRIETTE SCOTT
May 7, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More