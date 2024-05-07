Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HARRIETTE SCOTT

May 7, 2024

Dr. Harriette ScottDr. Harriette ScottHarriette Scott has been named vice president for postsecondary education at the Southern Regional Education Board. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s in teaching early childhood education from Norfolk State University, and a doctorate in higher education administration from Morgan State University.

