Melissa Smiley has been named chief of staff and university relations officer at Wayne State University. She served as chief of staff at WorkMoney. Smiley holds a bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College as well as an MPH, a Master of Urban Planning degree, and a Ph.D. in epidemiological science from the University of Michigan.
MELISSA SMILEY
May 9, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More