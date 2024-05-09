Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MELISSA SMILEY

May 9, 2024

Dr. Melissa SmileyDr. Melissa SmileyMelissa Smiley has been named chief of staff and university relations officer at Wayne State University. She served as chief of staff at WorkMoney. Smiley holds a bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College as well as an MPH, a Master of Urban Planning degree, and a Ph.D. in epidemiological science from the University of Michigan.

Suggested for You
Dr. Mary Alexander
On the Move
MARY ALEXANDER
Glynda Becker-Fenter
On the Move
GLYNDA BECKER-FENTER
Dr. Harriette Scott
On the Move
HARRIETTE SCOTT
David M. Chun
On the Move
DAVID M. CHUN
Related Stories
Dr. Mary Alexander
On the Move
MARY ALEXANDER
Glynda Becker-Fenter
On the Move
GLYNDA BECKER-FENTER
Dr. Harriette Scott
On the Move
HARRIETTE SCOTT
David M. Chun
On the Move
DAVID M. CHUN
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics