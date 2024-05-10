Yohannis A. Job has been named vice president of enrollment management at Benedict College. He served as vice president and dean of enrollment management at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. Job holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration -marketing from the University of Arkansas, and a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
YOHANNIS A. JOB
May 10, 2024
