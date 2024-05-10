Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

YOHANNIS A. JOB

May 10, 2024

Yohannis A. JobYohannis A. JobYohannis A. Job has been named vice president of enrollment management at Benedict College. He served as vice president and dean of enrollment management at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. Job holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration -marketing from the University of Arkansas, and a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

