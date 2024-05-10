Megan M. Coval has been appointed interim president of Butler County Community College in Pennsylvania. She served as executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation and external relations. Coval holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Allegheny College and a master’s in higher education administration from The Pennsylvania State University.
MEGAN M. COVAL
May 10, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More