MEGAN M. COVAL

May 10, 2024

Megan M. CovalMegan M. CovalMegan M. Coval has been appointed interim president of Butler County Community College in Pennsylvania. She served as executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation and external relations. Coval holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Allegheny College and a master’s in higher education administration from The Pennsylvania State University.

