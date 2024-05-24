Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

PADONDA B. WEBB

May 24, 2024

Dr. Padonda B. WebbDr. Padonda B. WebbPadonda B. Webb has been appointed assistant vice chancellor of Health and Wellness in North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Division of Student Affairs. She served as executive director of the Dr. Alvin V. Blount Jr. Student Health Center. Webb holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from A&T, a master’s in nursing from Winston-Salem State University, and a DNP from the University of South Alabama-Mobile.

Suggested for You
Dr. Juan R. Guardia
On the Move
JUAN R. GUARDIA
Dr. Eileen Chia-Ching Fung
On the Move
EILEEN CHIA-CHING FUNG
Jamilah Moudiab
On the Move
JAMILAH MOUDIAB
Dr. Britt Rios-Ellis
On the Move
BRITT RIOS-ELLIS
Related Stories
Dr. Juan R. Guardia
On the Move
JUAN R. GUARDIA
Dr. Eileen Chia-Ching Fung
On the Move
EILEEN CHIA-CHING FUNG
Jamilah Moudiab
On the Move
JAMILAH MOUDIAB
Dr. Britt Rios-Ellis
On the Move
BRITT RIOS-ELLIS
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Vice Provost for Budget and Business Operations
North Carolina State University
Child Development Specialist IV
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics