Padonda B. Webb has been appointed assistant vice chancellor of Health and Wellness in North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Division of Student Affairs. She served as executive director of the Dr. Alvin V. Blount Jr. Student Health Center. Webb holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from A&T, a master’s in nursing from Winston-Salem State University, and a DNP from the University of South Alabama-Mobile.
May 24, 2024
