DAWN LEAKS RAGSDALE

May 29, 2024

Dawn Leaks RagsdaleDawn Leaks RagsdaleDawn Leaks Ragsdale has been named executive director of the Center for Inclusive Growth for Yale University and the City of New Haven. She served as executive director of the New Haven-based nonprofit Collab. She holds a bachelor’s degree in information technology from Bay Path College as well as a master’s in communications and information management and an MBA from Bay Path University.

