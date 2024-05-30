Corrie Fountain has been appointed interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Clayton State University. Fountain holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Delaware State University, a master’s in special education/behavior disorders from West Virginia University, and a Ph.D. in educational policy studies from Georgia State.
CORRIE FOUNTAIN
May 30, 2024
