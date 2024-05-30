Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CORRIE FOUNTAIN

May 30, 2024

Dr. Corrie FountainDr. Corrie FountainCorrie Fountain has been appointed interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Clayton State University. Fountain holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Delaware State University, a master’s in special education/behavior disorders from West Virginia University, and a Ph.D. in educational policy studies from Georgia State.

Suggested for You
Dawn Leaks Ragsdale
On the Move
DAWN LEAKS RAGSDALE
Dr. Tyrone Jackson
On the Move
TYRONE JACKSON
Michael Scales
On the Move
MICHAEL SCALES
Dr. Padonda B. Webb
On the Move
PADONDA B. WEBB
Related Stories
Dawn Leaks Ragsdale
On the Move
DAWN LEAKS RAGSDALE
Dr. Tyrone Jackson
On the Move
TYRONE JACKSON
Michael Scales
On the Move
MICHAEL SCALES
Dr. Padonda B. Webb
On the Move
PADONDA B. WEBB
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Associate Vice President for Research Security and Compliance
Old Dominion University
Vice President for Administration and Finance
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Manager, Instructional Design
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics