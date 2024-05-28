Tyrone Jackson has been named president of Southeast Arkansas College. He serves as president at Mississippi Delta Community College. Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in education from Delta State University.
TYRONE JACKSON
May 28, 2024
