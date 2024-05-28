Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

TYRONE JACKSON

May 28, 2024

Dr. Tyrone JacksonDr. Tyrone JacksonTyrone Jackson has been named president of Southeast Arkansas College. He serves as president at Mississippi Delta Community College. Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in education from Delta State University.

