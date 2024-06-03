Heather Bush has been named dean of the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health. She served as the acting dean of Kentucky’s College of Public Health. Bush holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Mount Vernon Nazarene University as well as an M.S. and a Ph.D. in statistics from Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences.
HEATHER BUSH
Jun 3, 2024
