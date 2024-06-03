Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HEATHER BUSH

Jun 3, 2024

Dr. Heather BushDr. Heather BushHeather Bush has been named dean of the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health. She served as the acting dean of Kentucky’s College of Public Health. Bush holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Mount Vernon Nazarene University as well as an M.S. and a Ph.D. in statistics from Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences.

