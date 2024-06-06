Shawna Young has been named chief executive officer at Camelback Ventures. She held previous executive positions including at Scratch Foundation. Young holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Howard University, an MBA from MIT, and a master’s in science education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
SHAWNA YOUNG
Jun 6, 2024
