SHAWNA YOUNG

Jun 6, 2024

Shawna YoungShawna YoungShawna Young has been named chief executive officer at Camelback Ventures. She held previous executive positions including at Scratch Foundation. Young holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Howard University, an MBA from MIT, and a master’s in science education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

