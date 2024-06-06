Marsha McGriff has been named vice chancellor for equity and inclusion at University of Massachusetts Amherst. She served as chief diversity officer and senior advisor to the president at the University of Florida. McGriff holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in education from Tuskegee University in Alabama as well as a Doctor of Education degree from Creighton University in Nebraska.
MARSHA MCGRIFF
Jun 6, 2024
