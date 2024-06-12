Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JAMES T. HAM

Jun 12, 2024

James T. HamJames T. HamJames T. Ham has been appointed director of the Office of Internal Affairs at North Carolina Central University. He has held senior leadership positions at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Peace Corps. Ham holds a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from North Carolina Central University and master’s in international education from American University.

Suggested for You
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez
On the Move
ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Sandra Quaye
On the Move
SANDRA QUAYE
Jessica S. Dalton
On the Move
JESSICA S. DALTON
Dr. Marsha McGriff
On the Move
MARSHA MCGRIFF
Related Stories
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez
On the Move
ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Sandra Quaye
On the Move
SANDRA QUAYE
Jessica S. Dalton
On the Move
JESSICA S. DALTON
Dr. Marsha McGriff
On the Move
MARSHA MCGRIFF
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Enterprise Applications Project Manager
East Stroudsburg University
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
President Search Leadership Profile
California State University
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers