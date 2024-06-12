James T. Ham has been appointed director of the Office of Internal Affairs at North Carolina Central University. He has held senior leadership positions at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Peace Corps. Ham holds a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from North Carolina Central University and master’s in international education from American University.
