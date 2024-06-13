Carolyn Gentle-Genitty has been appointed dean for the new Founder’s College at Butler University. She served as assistant vice president for university academic policy and professor in the School of Social Work at Indiana University. Gentle-Genitty holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky, and a Ph.D. in social work from Indiana University.
CAROLYN GENTLE-GENITTY
Jun 13, 2024
