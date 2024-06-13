Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CAROLYN GENTLE-GENITTY

Jun 13, 2024

Dr. Carolyn Gentle-GenittyDr. Carolyn Gentle-GenittyCarolyn Gentle-Genitty has been appointed dean for the new Founder’s College at Butler University. She served as assistant vice president for university academic policy and professor in the School of Social Work at Indiana University. Gentle-Genitty holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky, and a Ph.D. in social work from Indiana University.

Suggested for You
James T. Ham
On the Move
JAMES T. HAM
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez
On the Move
ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Sandra Quaye
On the Move
SANDRA QUAYE
Jessica S. Dalton
On the Move
JESSICA S. DALTON
Related Stories
James T. Ham
On the Move
JAMES T. HAM
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez
On the Move
ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Sandra Quaye
On the Move
SANDRA QUAYE
Jessica S. Dalton
On the Move
JESSICA S. DALTON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
President Search Leadership Profile
California State University
Computer Applications Adjunct Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Project Manager - Facilities Planning
Grand Valley State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers